Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.92 ($97.55).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €93.70 ($110.24) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.22.

About Zalando SE (ZAL.F)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.