Zap Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $507,329.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00531672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.85 or 0.03853706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

