ZClassic Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $46,673.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00090298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,094,442 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars.

