Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.69. 365,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 230,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

