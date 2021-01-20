Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Short Interest Update

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $6,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at $121,095,743.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,638 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zendesk by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,671. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

