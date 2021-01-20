Zero Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $82,253.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,555,201 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

