Zetacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $91,282.45 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $91,282.45 and approximately $4,886.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,119.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01411311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00563326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00169642 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002207 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,280,572 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

