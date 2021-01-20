Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $119,052.69 and approximately $23,171.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

