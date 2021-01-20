Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,389. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.65.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

