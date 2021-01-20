Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the quarter. ZIX comprises approximately 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.09% of ZIX worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.