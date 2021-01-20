ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Down 5.6%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.29. 775,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 517,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

