Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

