ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $13,322,304.36 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares in the company, valued at $13,322,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,643. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

