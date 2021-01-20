ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $826,298.36

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $826,298.36 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.