Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 2,034 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $13,688.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 44,018,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.