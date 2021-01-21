$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 2,354,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,592. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.