-$0.03 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

KOR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,227. The company has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

