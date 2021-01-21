-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $446.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

