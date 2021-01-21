$0.12 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

TAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.