-$0.17 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00. Insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Appian by 26.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $181.82. 10,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,217. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

