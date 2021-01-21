$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 732,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,952. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.