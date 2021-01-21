$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

