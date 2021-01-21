-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

