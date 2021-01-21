-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,694,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,927 shares of company stock worth $25,913,557 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

