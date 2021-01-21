$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ASH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

