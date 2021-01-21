-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 428,892 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.