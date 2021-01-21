-$0.48 EPS Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 5,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

