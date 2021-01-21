-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

SYRS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,402. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $716.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

