$0.64 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.15 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.