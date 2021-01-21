$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 191,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

