$1.23 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.07. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,854. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

