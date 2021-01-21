$1.28 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Spire reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

