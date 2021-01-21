$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.35. Medpace posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.