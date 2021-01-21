$1.67 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,970. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 7.47.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

