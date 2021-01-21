$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $592.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

CZR stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,072. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.