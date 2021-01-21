$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

DAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 1,650,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,568. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

