$10.39 Million in Sales Expected for NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to announce sales of $10.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year sales of $32.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $33.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.89 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 75,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,730. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

