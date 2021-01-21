10,239 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

