1,115 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.09. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $273.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

