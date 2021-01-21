1,288 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.