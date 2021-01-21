1,300 Shares in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CURE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CURE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 7,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,918. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

