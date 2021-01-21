$132.83 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $132.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.24 million to $134.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $521.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $524.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.18 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

