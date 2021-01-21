13,685 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. BCS Wealth Management owned 1.52% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 345.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

