1,468 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.01. 19,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

