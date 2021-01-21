$151.63 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $151.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.02 million. WesBanco posted sales of $137.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $606.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $610.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $578.72 million, with estimates ranging from $571.11 million to $589.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 150,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,337. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

