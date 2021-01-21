1,542 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8,176.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.