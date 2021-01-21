$157.30 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $157.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.60 million and the lowest is $155.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $199.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $625.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.61 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $720.95 million, with estimates ranging from $714.49 million to $727.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CMCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,875. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

