$158.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $158.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.30 million to $159.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $628.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.40 million to $609.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 208.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 88.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.