1,589 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Intuit comprises 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.25.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.48. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

