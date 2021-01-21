16,090 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

